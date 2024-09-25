WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.21

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.21 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 50.81 ($0.68). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 50.81 ($0.68), with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.79.

