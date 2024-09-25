Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.40. Vitro Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Vitro Diagnostics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc, doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitro Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitro Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.