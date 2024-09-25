Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Short Interest Update

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Catheter Precision Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VTAK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,588. Catheter Precision has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Catheter Precision had a negative net margin of 2,176.83% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Equities analysts predict that Catheter Precision will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

