Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRLWF remained flat at $5.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

