Investors Buy High Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,358 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 562% compared to the average volume of 2,472 put options.
Huntsman Price Performance
HUN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
