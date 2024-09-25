Investors Buy High Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,358 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 562% compared to the average volume of 2,472 put options.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.