VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 30,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 103.79%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

