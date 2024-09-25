Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Declines By 62.7%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRGE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a market cap of $380.43 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $73.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

