Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declines By 63.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 325,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,932. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

