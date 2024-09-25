Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.51

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.51 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 162.70 ($2.18). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 162.40 ($2.17), with a volume of 4,137,299 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.44) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.57).

The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

