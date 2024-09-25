Monero Price Tops $165.54 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $43.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $165.54 or 0.00261103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,401.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00540892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00104577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00078144 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

