Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 71,111 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 71.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.