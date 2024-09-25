Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.31 or 0.00030453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $115.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,401.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00540892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00104577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00261103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00078144 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,889,611 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

