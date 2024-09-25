Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.18

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 20,347 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
