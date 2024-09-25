Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.18

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 20,347 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $309,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 51,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 95,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

