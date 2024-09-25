BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.08

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and traded as high as $24.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 35,350 shares.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

