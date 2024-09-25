Verge Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $67.30 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,401.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00540892 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008964 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00104577 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00261103 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00030453 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00035171 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00078144 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
