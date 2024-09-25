Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.94 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $155.42 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,286,908,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,143,163.6577762 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.97598014 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $25,537,419.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

