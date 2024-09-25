Eigenpie mstETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $594.09 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,632.15 or 0.04144983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $594.09 million and approximately $92,656.61 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 225,706 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 225,705.5385493. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,694.74629041 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $39,461.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

