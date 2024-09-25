Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $167.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $167.84 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00043285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,441,095 coins and its circulating supply is 903,308,249 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.