IOTA Market Cap Reaches $490.18 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $490.18 million and $8.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

