ICON Price Up 12.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $153.38 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,827,214 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,111,918 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,652,378.3631846 with 1,019,956,823.5360839 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15111875 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $7,324,486.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

