USDB 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.55 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. USDB has a market cap of $247.56 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 248,148,297 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 252,809,395.88836965. The last known price of USDB is 1.00206992 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,174,558.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

