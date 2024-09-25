Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $92.09 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,401.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00540892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00104577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00261103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00078144 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,310,511 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

