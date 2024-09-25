Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.56 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 50% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $15.56 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,302.75 or 0.99844078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023943 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

