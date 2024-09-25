Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Dynex Power shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares.
Dynex Power Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Dynex Power Company Profile
Dynex Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies.
