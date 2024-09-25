CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.94

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.94 and traded as high as C$16.09. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 121,077 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

