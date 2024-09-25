Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.52. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 208,286 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFIE

Profire Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.