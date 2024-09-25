ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.34. ANA shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,711 shares.

ANA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ANA Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Further Reading

