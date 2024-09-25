Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,172.64

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.64 ($29.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,130 ($28.52). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($28.52), with a volume of 6,843 shares changing hands.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £448.41 million, a PE ratio of 484.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,173.08.
About Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
