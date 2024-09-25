Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 588,718 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

