Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.07

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.07 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 20,672 shares.

Ilika Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 1.94.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

