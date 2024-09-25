Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.50

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and traded as high as $18.17. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 77,713 shares trading hands.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

