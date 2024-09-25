Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.68

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 4.53 ($0.06), with a volume of 195,396 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of £224.67 million, a PE ratio of -78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

About Allergy Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.