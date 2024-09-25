Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.43

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.43 and traded as low as $87.90. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 13,054,821 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 88,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

