Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 28,100 shares.
Aura Systems Stock Down 6.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
About Aura Systems
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
