Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.81. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 277,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

