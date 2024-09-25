Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.79

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and traded as high as $61.34. Trend Micro shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 8,915 shares changing hands.

Trend Micro Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.07 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.