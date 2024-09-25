Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.70. Sappi shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,118 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.