PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $14.30. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 649,708 shares.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.