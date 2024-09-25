PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $14.30. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 649,708 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 854,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 458.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 220,335 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

