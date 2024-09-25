Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.79. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 57,761 shares traded.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $70.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

