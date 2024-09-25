Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.00. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 56,187 shares traded.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

