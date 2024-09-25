ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.93

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and traded as high as $52.32. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 1,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

