Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.68

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $15.49. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1,908 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
