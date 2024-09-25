Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 255,349 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 29.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3,368.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,026 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

