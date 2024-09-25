Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 255,349 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
