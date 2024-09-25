HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.89

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and traded as high as $139.57. HOYA shares last traded at $139.22, with a volume of 7,025 shares.

HOYA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

