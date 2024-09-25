Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.43. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 31,627 shares.
Parks! America Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
About Parks! America
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parks! America
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.