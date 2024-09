EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. EOS International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

EOS International, Inc provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services.

