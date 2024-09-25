Creditcoin Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $173.58 million and $18.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

