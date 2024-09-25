Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.06

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.06 and traded as high as C$32.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$31.80, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The company has a market cap of C$346.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.18.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

