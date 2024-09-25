Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.40

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and traded as high as $41.10. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 1,306 shares traded.

Internet Initiative Japan Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $461.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

