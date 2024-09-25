Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.10. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Bimini Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

