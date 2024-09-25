Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.10. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Bimini Capital Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
About Bimini Capital Management
Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bimini Capital Management
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.